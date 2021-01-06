EULEX Head of Human Resources, Anita Janassary, speaks at interview coaching training

08 January

Interview coaching has gotten a whole new meaning in the past months due to the changes the coronavirus pandemic brought to people's professional lives. Anita Janassary, EULEX’s Head of Human Resources, has been coaching professionals for job interviews for many years now. This time, Janassary was invited by the Center for International Peace Operations in Berlin (ZIF) to share her insights and experience with experts preparing to join peace operations, as part of a two-week “Comprehensive Generic Training Peace Operations” online course. The training course was an excellent opportunity for our human resources expert to share her knowledge and expertise in the recruitment process and to describe the working environment in EULEX, the largest Common Security and Defence Policy Mission the EU has ever deployed.