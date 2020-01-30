Meeting between the Head of EULEX and the KFOR Commander

Back
On 30 January, the Head of the European Union Rule of Law Mission (EULEX), Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, met with the KFOR Commander, Major General Michele Risi, and discussed the security situation in Kosovo.
The two principals committed to further strengthening the already excellent cooperation between EULEX and KFOR, especially as Kosovo’s second and third security responder respectively.