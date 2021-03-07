Home  BreadCrumbTrailerPress Office  BreadCrumbTrailerNews  BreadCrumbTrailerEULEX chooses to challenge - International...

EULEX chooses to challenge - International Women’s Day 2021

08 March

Women and men worldwide are joining forces to challenge gender bias and inequality. 

On International Women’s Day, the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) joins the #ChooseToChallenge campaign to show solidarity and support, and at the same time to challenge stereotypes, bias and gender inequality. 

Our Head of Mission, members of our Formed Police Unit, Besim and his daughters Blerina and Bleona,  Admir, Vlora, Rifat, Arsim, Doron, Gunnar, Alexander, Valentina, Daniele and many  others who couldn’t fit the virtual frame raised their hands to show their commitment for this global cause. Our colleagues from the Carabinieri Multinational Specialized Unit under the command of Col. Stefano Fedele also joined us in the #choosetochallenge initiative to fight together gender bias and inequality.

EULEX chooses to challenge and stands united against gender inequality and bias! Let’s all choose to challenge! Raise your hand to show that you stand against gender bias and inequality. 

