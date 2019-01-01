Deputy Head of Mission Cezary Luba’s interview for Polish publication “Policja 997”

07 May

“Serving within an international police environment gives a unique opportunity to gain from best practices of different foreign police forces, but also to proudly represent the Polish police on multinational level,” said the Deputy Head of the European Union Rule of Law Mission (EULEX), Cezary Luba, in an interview with “Policja 997”, a Polish monthly magazine focusing on police work.



In the interview, Luba explained in detail EULEX's mandate and activities, with a focus on the Mission’s cooperation with the Kosovo Police. EULEX’s Deputy Head of Mission mentioned that EULEX’s Polish Formed Police Unit is Kosovo’s second security responder, as part of a three-layer security responder mechanism where Kosovo Police is the first security responder and KFOR the third one.



The EULEX Deputy Head also described his daily tasks and spoke about the steps the Mission took to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, stressing that no EULEX staff member tested positive for COVID 19.

The full interview is available here in Polish: http://gazeta.policja.pl/997/informacje/187256,Na-strazy-pokoju.html

