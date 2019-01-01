Home  BreadCrumbTrailerPress Office  BreadCrumbTrailerNews  BreadCrumbTrailerEULEX Head discusses cooperation with Minister of...

EULEX Head discusses cooperation with Minister of Internal Affairs and Public Administration

21 February

On 20 February, the Head of EULEX, Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, met with the Minister of Internal Affairs and Public Administration, Agim Veliu, and discussed the long-standing cooperation between the two institutions at various levels, including the Mission’s support to the implementation of EU-facilitated dialogue agreements in the areas of IBM and Freedom of Movement.  During the meeting, the  cooperation between the Kosovo Police and EULEX in the framework of the three-layer security responder mechanism in Kosovo was discussed, as well as EULEX’s monitoring and advising to the Kosovo Police, including the establishment of a war crimes database which will help Kosovo Police’s investigations. 

