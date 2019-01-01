EULEX Head discusses cooperation with Minister of Internal Affairs and Public Administration

21 February

On 20 February, the Head of EULEX, Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, met with the Minister of Internal Affairs and Public Administration, Agim Veliu, and discussed the long-standing cooperation between the two institutions at various levels, including the Mission’s support to the implementation of EU-facilitated dialogue agreements in the areas of IBM and Freedom of Movement. During the meeting, the cooperation between the Kosovo Police and EULEX in the framework of the three-layer security responder mechanism in Kosovo was discussed, as well as EULEX’s monitoring and advising to the Kosovo Police, including the establishment of a war crimes database which will help Kosovo Police’s investigations.

