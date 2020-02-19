Meeting between the Head of EULEX and the Chair of the Kosovo Judicial Council

20 February

On 19 February, the Head of EULEX, Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, met with the Chair of the Kosovo Judicial Council (KJC), Skender Çoçaj, and discussed progress made and remaining challenges in the Kosovo judiciary.



The Head of EULEX expressed the Mission’s readiness to continue the good cooperation with all justice institutions, including KJC, in a monitoring and advising role. Wigemark said that the Mission will continue to provide tdetailed reports with findings and recommendations on systemic issues and thematic areas affecting the functioning of the judiciary and welcomed several KJC decisions to address shortcomings identified by EULEX. Head of Mission Wigemark and Mr Çoçaj agreed on the importance of continued implementation of the EU-facilitated justice integration agreement, an area in which the Mission provides advice and expertise.



