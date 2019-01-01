EULEX's Formed Police Unit takes part in AERO-Medevac training course

28 January

On 20 January, officers from EULEX's Formed Police Unit (FPU) and KFOR took part in a helicopter medical evacuation training course (AERO-Medevac).



The training course, which took place at the FPU logbase in Mitrovica, served to equip around 50 Polish FPU police officers with the necessary actions KFOR and EULEX personnel will undertake in case of an emergency situation requiring immediate medical evacuation.



Under the guidance of KFOR officers, exercises were held with and without the helicopter engine running, while officers were trained on how to prepare for the landing and how to safely load and unload patients.

