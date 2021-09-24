EULEX makes a donation to the Kosovo Correctional Service

24 September 2021

This press release was issued by the Kosovo Correctional Service

Pristina, 23 September 2021 – Today, the Kosovo Correctional Service (KCS) received a donation that includes three Nissan vehicles, computers, UPS, routers, printers, radios, mobile phones, GPS, binoculars, handheld lamps, and desks by the European Union Rule of Law Mission, EULEX, in line with the continuous cooperation the KSC has enjoyed with EULEX for years.

During the handover ceremony, the KCS Deputy General Director, Ali Gashi, thanked EULEX for its assistance and support to the KCS. He said that this donation will contribute to an increased efficiency and facilitate the work of the KCS and that it will also contribute to an increased security in all the correctional institutions.

The Head of EULEX, Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, said that the Mission’s aim is to support the rule of law institutions, including the Kosovo Correctional Service. Wigemark expressed his belief that this donation would increase the capacities of the KCS in accomplishing its duties and responsibilities.

This equipment will be used by the detention centers and the correctional centers.