A swift government formation is needed in Kosovo

19 December 2019

Statement by Head of EU Office/EU Special Representative, EULEX and Heads of EU Missions in Kosovo



The constitutive session of the Assembly has been scheduled to take place on 26 December. The general elections of 6 October gave the opportunity to the people of Kosovo to exercise their democratic right to vote and elect their leaders. This is the essence of the democratic process.



We trust that the parties concerned will reach the necessary consensus to overcome remaining challenges.



Kosovo needs to resume urgent work on reforms of economic and social development as well as rule of law, on the implementation of the EU-Kosovo Stabilisation and Association Agreement and on the EU-facilitated Dialogue with Belgrade.



A swift government formation is needed to take forward these processes, in the interest of Kosovo and its people and in line with the constitution and the expressed wish of the electorate.

