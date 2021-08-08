Home  BreadCrumbTrailerJob Opportunities  BreadCrumbTrailerLocal Internship  BreadCrumbTrailerCall for Local Internship Programme

The EULEX Kosovo Mission is inviting qualified candidates to apply for its vacant local intern positions in different Mission Pillars/Departments.  

The EULEX Kosovo Mission is the largest Security and Defence Policy Mission of the European Union. We are looking for young professionals who would like to be part of a fast paced and dynamic organization which offers opportunities for personal and professional development

The overview of the local intern advertised vacant positions, with their job descriptions, can be found in the following link:   Job   Description    

The completed attached Application Form accompanied by a motivation letter, should be submitted to internship@eulex-kosovo.eu.  

Annex 1: EULEX Local Internship Program

Annex 2: Vacancies and Job Descriptions

Annex 3: Application Form 

IMPORTANT: The Deadline for Application is 08 August 2021 at 23:59 hrs. CET  

The EULEX Mission in Kosovo is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages applications from qualified female and male candidates from all communities and social backgrounds.

