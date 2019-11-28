EULEXperience: Anže Močilnik

19 December

Did you know that you can do your internship at EULEX? Let Anže Močilnik, our former intern from Slovenia share his experience about this opportunity!



It is no wonder Anže became a lawyer as he has always seen law as the art of the good and righteous. During his university years, his main focus was on the Kosovo conflict and the international community’s response. Not surprisingly, after he finished his Master of Laws (LLM) in the University of Utrecht, he took the chance to come to Kosovo and do an internship at EULEX.



Anže was an intern at the Human Rights and Legal Office in 2014. Looking back at his time in the Mission, it is difficult for him to pinpoint any routine duties as he interned for such a dynamic office. “My work ranged from drafting legal memoranda, amending standard operating procedures, conducting legal research on various human rights issues, and draft legal opinions,” says Anže.



He is confident that his internship in EULEX shaped his skills and made him competitive in the job market. “Being completely immersed in a fast-paced international organization strengthened my awareness for cultural diversity and helped me develop into a tactful professional,” he stresses. Moreover, living in a completely new environment – in the heart of the Balkans – was a unique period for him; he learnt a lot about the people, experienced their heart-warming hospitality and got first-hand insight into the whole region.



The internship was not the only time Anže has worked with the Mission or dealt with the region. Shortly after this opportunity, he worked as a Legal/Admin Officer for EULEX. Furthermore, he worked for Human Rights Watch where he also focused on the Western Balkans. Anže is now EULEX’s Knowledge Management Officer responsible for organizational learning and for safeguarding Mission’s knowledge.



In short, to whom and why would Anže suggest the internship at EULEX? “I would recommend it to every young professional and student who wants to learn more about the rule of law. Having had the opportunity to work together with professionals from different backgrounds is another highlight of the internship. Last but not the least, you also get to live in Pristina, one of the liveliest European cities!”



EULEXperience focuses on stories from former EULEX interns, their time and experience in the Mission as well as their current engagements.





