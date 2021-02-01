Home Job Opportunities International Vacancies 2-2021 Call for Contributions for the European...

2-2021 Call for Contributions for the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX KOSOVO)

Deadline for Applications: Wednesday 18 August 2021 at 17:00 hours (Brussels time)



Annex 1 - Job description can be found here (Attached Amendment 2 to Annex 1)



Annex 2 - Application From (attached Annex 2)



CPCC Privacy Statement (attached CPCC Privacy statement)



Applications must be submitted to:



1 - For seconded candidates from EU Member States: https://goalkeeper.eeas.europa.eu/registrar/



2 - For international contracted candidates from EU Member States: submit your application here: https://goalkeeper.eeas.europa.eu/registrar/DPA/357/details.do



3 – For seconded and contracted candidates from Contributing Third States: Please complete the latest published Annex 2 Application Form and submit it to cpcc.eulexkosovo@eeas.europa.eu

