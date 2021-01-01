International Vacancies

1-2021Call for Contributions for the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX Kosovo) - Deadline for applications: Thursday 29 April 2021, 17:00 hrs (Brussels time)
Organisation: European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX Kosovo)
Job Locations: As indicated in Annex 1
Applications to be submitted as follows:
For seconded candidates by EU Member States:
https://goalkeeper.eeas.europa.eu/registrar/
For contracted candidates from EU Member States:
https://goalkeeper.eeas.europa.eu/registrar/DPA/357/details.do
For seconded and contracted candidates from Contributing Third States:
cpcc.eulexkosovo@eeas.europa.eu(link sends e-mail)
For questions from the National Authorities please contact the Civilian Planning and Conduct Capability (CPCC): cpcc.eulexkosovo@eeas.europa.eu(link sends e-mail)
Annexes to be attached:
Annex 1 - Requirements and Job Descriptions
Annex 2 - CPCC Privacy Statement