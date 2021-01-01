Home  BreadCrumbTrailerJob Opportunities  BreadCrumbTrailerInternational Vacancies  BreadCrumbTrailer1-2021Call for Contributions for the European...

International Vacancies

1-2021Call for Contributions for the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX Kosovo) - Deadline for applications: Thursday 29 April 2021, 17:00 hrs (Brussels time)

Organisation: European  Union  Rule  of  Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX Kosovo)

Job Locations: As indicated in Annex 1

Applications to be submitted as follows:

For seconded candidates by EU Member States:

https://goalkeeper.eeas.europa.eu/registrar/

For contracted candidates from EU Member States:

https://goalkeeper.eeas.europa.eu/registrar/DPA/357/details.do

For seconded and contracted candidates from Contributing Third States:

cpcc.eulexkosovo@eeas.europa.eu(link sends e-mail)

For questions from the National Authorities please contact the Civilian Planning and Conduct Capability (CPCC): cpcc.eulexkosovo@eeas.europa.eu(link sends e-mail)

Annexes to be attached: 

Annex 1 - ​Requirements and Job Descriptions

Annex 2 – Application form

Annex 2 - CPCC Privacy Statement 

16 days

EULEX’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaigns

YOUNG

YOUNG conference

WIRL Book

Women in the rule of law - book

Video Profile

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

EULEX & EU

More on/from EULEX

Compact Progress Report Joint Rule of Law Coordination Board Meeting - JOINT CONCLUSIONS Gender Resource Center EU Presidency European Union EXTERNAL ACTION Kosovo Specialist Chambers & Specialist Prosecutor's Office Human Rights Review Panel UN Report on UNMIK (including annex on EULEX)