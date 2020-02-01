International Vacancies

Home  BreadCrumbTrailerJob Opportunities  BreadCrumbTrailerInternational Vacancies  BreadCrumbTrailer2-2020 Call for Contributions for the European...

2-2020 Call for Contributions for the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX KOSOVO)

Deadline for Applications: Tuesday 18 August 2020 at 17:00 hours CEST (Brussels time) - Late applications will not be accepted.


Annex 1 - Job description can be found here (attached Annex 1)

Annex 2 - Application From (attached Annex 2)

CPCC Privacy Statement (attached CPCC Privacy statement)

Applications must be submitted to:

1 - For seconded candidates from EU Member States: https://goalkeeper.eeas.europa.eu/registrar/


2 - For international contracted candidates from EU Member States: submit your application here: https://goalkeeper.eeas.europa.eu/registrar/DPA/357/details.do

3 – For seconded and contracted candidates from Contributing Third States: Please complete the latest published Annex 2  Application Form and submit it to cpcc.eulexkosovo@eeas.europa.eu

