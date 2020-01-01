Home  BreadCrumbTrailerJob Opportunities  BreadCrumbTrailerInternational Vacancies  BreadCrumbTrailer1-2020 Call for Contributions for WSD

International Vacancies

1-2020 Call for Contributions for WSD

EULEX KOSOVO Witness Security Department is currently running a separate Call for Contributions to fill a number of positions available for seconded regime.
 
Candidates wishing to apply for positions within the EULEX KOSOVO Witness Security Department must apply through their respective competent national authorities. Only applications received through the national authorities will be considered by the department.

The deadline for the applications is 02 March 2020 at 17h00.
 
Applications or inquiries received directly by individual candidates will not be proceeding.


