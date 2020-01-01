International Vacancies

Home  BreadCrumbTrailerJob Opportunities  BreadCrumbTrailerInternational Vacancies  BreadCrumbTrailerAddendum to 1-2020 Call for Contributions for the...

Addendum to 1-2020 Call for Contributions for the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX KOSOVO)

Deadline for Applications: Thursday 27 February 2020 at 17:00 hours CEST (Brussels time) - Late applications will not be accepted.

Annex 1 - Job description can be found here (attached Annex 1)

Annex 2 - Application From (attached Annex 2)

CPCC Privacy Statement (attached CPCC Privacy statement)

 
Please see the below remarks:

*EULEX KOSOVO is undergoing a strategic review, which has not been finalized at the time of publication of this CfC. Consequentially, it cannot be ruled out that it might be necessary to cancel recruitment to some of the posts now being advertised.

The amendment 1 of the Annex 1 is brought to your attention:
- New position of Finance and Accounting Officer (EK 40114)
- Modified job description of Mission Security Officer (EK 40161); location: Western Balkans (Kosovo, Mitrovica); under desirable knowledge , skills and abilities: “Passive understanding of Serbian language”.


Applications must be submitted to:

1 - For seconded candidates from EU Member States and from Invited/Contributing Third States, please contact your responsible national authority and submit your application.

2 - For international contracted candidates from EU Member States: submit your application here: https://goalkeeper.eeas.europa.eu/registrar/DPA/357/details.do

3 - For international contracted candidates from Contributing Third States:Please complete the latest published Annex 2  Application Form and submit it to cpcc.eulexkosovo@eeas.europa.eu

