EULEX trains Kosovo Correctional Service staff on prison security and safety risk assessment

03 March

On 6 February, EULEX concluded a three-day workshop on prison security and safety risk assessment for six Kosovo Correctional Service (KCS) staff members in the Smrekonice/Smrekovnica detention center. This is part of a series of workshops, which aim to equip the KCS team with information on security and safety in a correctional environment, as well as with tools to assess security and safety risks in a more comprehensive and structured way.



Up to date, some 50 correctional officers from various KCS facilities have participated to such workshops. The EULEX Correctional Unit is expected to cascade the workshop in all KCS facilities, and to train the trainers in each facility in order to ensure sustainability and ownership.

