EULEX interns visit the Formed Police Unit

06 February

On 4 February, the latest EULEX intern cohort visited the Polish Formed Police Unit (FPU) logbase in Mitrovica.



During the meeting, the visitors were introduced to the main activities and responsibilities of the FPU in Kosovo and had the opportunity to see the equipment FPU police officers use while performing their daily duties.



The trip to the FPU was the first in a series of interns’ visits to various units of EULEX to get to know better the Mission.

