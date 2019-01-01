Home  BreadCrumbTrailerMultimedia  BreadCrumbTrailerEULEX interns visit the Formed Police Unit

EULEX interns visit the Formed Police Unit

06 February

On 4 February, the latest EULEX intern cohort visited the Polish Formed Police Unit (FPU) logbase in Mitrovica.

During the meeting, the visitors were introduced to the main activities and responsibilities of the FPU in Kosovo and had the opportunity to see the equipment FPU police officers use while performing their daily duties.

The trip to the FPU was the first in a series of interns’ visits to various units of EULEX to get to know better the Mission.
 

Back

16 days

EULEX’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaigns

YOUNG

YOUNG conference

WIRL Book

Women in the rule of law - book

Video Profile

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

EULEX & EU

More on/from EULEX

Compact Progress Report Joint Rule of Law Coordination Board Meeting - JOINT CONCLUSIONS Gender Resource Center EU Presidency European Union EXTERNAL ACTION Kosovo Specialist Chambers & Specialist Prosecutor's Office Human Rights Review Panel UN Report on UNMIK (including annex on EULEX)