NATO Head of Operations and Missions meets with EULEX leadership

29 JanuaryOn 28 January, the Head of Operations and Missions at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Michel Soula, met with the new Head of the EU Rule of Law Mission (EULEX), Lars-Gunnar Wigemark. The Deputy Head of the EULEX Mission, Cezary Luba, also attended the meeting. The discussions focused on the security and rule of law situation in Kosovo. The interlocutors confirmed the well-established and important cooperation between EULEX and KFOR in Kosovo, including the three-layer security responder system.