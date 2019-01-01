Home  BreadCrumbTrailerMultimedia  BreadCrumbTrailerNATO Head of Operations and Missions meets with...

NATO Head of Operations and Missions meets with EULEX leadership

29 January

On 28 January, the Head of Operations and Missions at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Michel Soula, met with the new Head of the EU Rule of Law Mission (EULEX), Lars-Gunnar Wigemark. The Deputy Head of the EULEX Mission, Cezary Luba, also attended the meeting. The discussions focused on the security and rule of law situation in Kosovo. The interlocutors confirmed the well-established and important cooperation between EULEX and KFOR in Kosovo, including the three-layer security responder system.
Back

16 days

EULEX’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaigns

YOUNG

YOUNG conference

WIRL Book

Women in the rule of law - book

Video Profile

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

EULEX & EU

More on/from EULEX

Compact Progress Report Joint Rule of Law Coordination Board Meeting - JOINT CONCLUSIONS Gender Resource Center EU Presidency European Union EXTERNAL ACTION Kosovo Specialist Chambers & Specialist Prosecutor's Office Human Rights Review Panel UN Report on UNMIK (including annex on EULEX)