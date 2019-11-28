Home  BreadCrumbTrailerMultimedia  BreadCrumbTrailerDeputy Commander in Chief of the Polish National...

Deputy Commander in Chief of the Polish National Police visits EULEX’s Formed Police Unit

19 December

The Deputy Commander in Chief of the Polish National Police, General Kamil Bracha, led an official delegation visiting EULEX’s Formed Police Unit (FPU).

The visit was an opportunity to express best wishes for the festive season and to thank the Polish police officers for their service in EULEX.

This year’s visit of General Kamil Bracha to the FPU compound was also an opportunity to discuss the Unit’s tasks, summarize previous activities and exchange views on future challenges.

Many delegates, including Colonel Piotr Mąka, Chief of Regional Police Headquarters in Poznań, Colonel Robert Szewc, Chief of Regional Police Headquarters in Lublin, Colonel Anna Rosół, Chief of Police Academy in Legionowo and Colonel Paulina Filipowiak, Chief of Bureau of International Police Cooperation in Polish National Police HQ, took part in the annual traditional Christmas dinner at the FPU base in Mitrovica.


 

