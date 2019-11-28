Acting Head of EULEX met with Deputy Executive Director of the Free Legal Aid Agency

05 December

On 4 December, the Acting Head of EULEX, Cezary Luba, met with the Deputy Executive Director of the Free Legal Aid Agency, Anita Kalanderi, who presented the agency’s work to provide free legal aid to citizens across Kosovo.



Ms. Kalanderi informed Luba that the Free Legal Aid Agency, established by the Kosovo Assembly, provides legal aid to those who do not have sufficient financial means to ensure equal access to justice, and expressed the Agency’s interest in cooperating with EULEX.



The Acting Head of EULEX stressed that the work of the Free Legal Aid Agency is crucial for an effective rule of law in Kosovo, as equal access to justice is a basic principle of functioning democratic system,. He also noted that EULEX stands ready to explore opportunities for the Mission to support the agency.

