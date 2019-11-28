Home  BreadCrumbTrailerMultimedia  BreadCrumbTrailerEULEX Acting Head of Mission Cezary Luba met the...

EULEX Acting Head of Mission Cezary Luba met the new COMKFOR Major General Michele Risi

04 December

On 4 December 2019, Acting Head of Mission Cezary Luba held an introductory meeting with the new KFOR Commander, Major General Michele Risi.
During the meeting, Acting Head of Mission, Luba and Major General Risi shared views on the overall security situation in Kosovo and discussed the long-standing cooperation between EULEX and KFOR, in particular as second and third security responders in Kosovo.

“I look forward to continuing under Major General Risi’s command the close and excellent cooperation between our two organizations in ensuring a safe and secure environment in Kosovo”, said EULEX Acting Head of Mission on this occasion.
 

