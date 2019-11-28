Home  BreadCrumbTrailerMultimedia  BreadCrumbTrailerHungarian Advanced College for Security Policy...

Hungarian Advanced College for Security Policy students visited EULEX

28 November

On 21 November, four enthusiastic students from the Budapest-based Advanced College for Security Policy – ACSP visited EULEX as part of their study visit trip in the Balkans.

EULEX Spokesperson Donika Berisha Rizaj and Political Officer Naim Hajdari hosted the students and engaged in an interesting discussion about the Mission’s current mandate. The students were very eager to learn also about the EULEX’s past executive mandate in the judiciary, the achievements and challenges of that time.

Public perception of EULEX and how the Mission conducts outreach campaigns, were also topics of focus and interest.

