English
Shqip
Srpski
Toggle main menu visibility
About EULEX
Operations
Monitoring
+
Press Office
Press Releases
News
Photo Gallery
Videos
+
Job Opportunities
Local Vacancies
International Vacancies
International Internship
+
Tenders
Public Auctions
Awarded Contracts
Contacts
History
Court
Judgments
Home
Press Office
Photo Gallery
December 2019
December 2019
Press Office
Press Releases
News
Photo Gallery
Videos
EULEX & EU
What is EULEX?
EULEX Organisational Chart
The EU in Kosovo
How does the EU work?
What is EU Foreign Policy?
EULEX Accountability
16 days
EULEX’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaigns
YOUNG
YOUNG conference
WIRL Book
Women in the rule of law - book
Video Profile
A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen
EULEX Photo Gallery
EULEX & EU
What is EULEX?
EULEX Organisational Chart
The EU in Kosovo
How does the EU work?
What is EU Foreign Policy?
EULEX Accountability
More on/from EULEX
Compact Progress Report
Joint Rule of Law Coordination Board Meeting - JOINT CONCLUSIONS
Gender Resource Center
EU Presidency
European Union EXTERNAL ACTION
Kosovo Specialist Chambers & Specialist Prosecutor's Office
Human Rights Review Panel
UN Report on UNMIK (including annex on EULEX)
Sitemap
Videos
Photo Gallery
Press Releases
Contacts