Donate blood, save a life – EULEX’s annual blood donation campaign

14 October

Twenty three staff members joined EULEX’s 11th Blood Donation Campaign and donated blood to support the National Blood Transfusion Centre of Kosovo. This year’s campaign is even more important given the shortage of blood supplies created by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the pandemic, many institutions have not organized blood donation campaigns resulting in a reduced number of volunteer blood donors. However, according to the National Blood Transfusion Centre of Kosovo, people are still coming forward to donate blood, which has tremendously helped the local health system in coping with the overwhelming need for blood during this past year and a half.

Become a blood donor today: five minutes of your time can save someone else’s life.

  

