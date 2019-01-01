“13 Years Later – A New EULEX” - EULEX Chief of Staff Matthias Zander gives a lecture at the Kosovo International Summer Academy

19 August

On 18 August, the EULEX Chief of Staff Matthias Zander, delivered a lecture on “13 Years Later – A New EULEX’” at the Kosovo International Summer Academy where this years’ focus was on “Peacebuilding in Post-Conflict Areas – Diplomacy, Leadership and Negotiations”, organized by the Kosovo Center of Diplomacy.

During his lecture, Zander briefed participants on EULEX’s structure and mandate, and how the Mission has been helping Kosovo build a rule of law institutional and legislative framework that is more and more in line with EU standards and best practices so that it can advance on its European path.

Speaking about more than a decade of achievements and challenges of EULEX, Mr Zander highlighted that the fact that EULEX is gradually completing its work in Kosovo shows the EU’s increasing trust in Kosovo institutions: “This is a testament to EULEX’s achievement in successfully helping its counterparts to be in the driver’s seat, with EULEX only in the passenger seat. This is perhaps the greatest achievement in itself.”

The founder of the Kosovo International Summer Academy and co-founder of the Kosovo Center of Diplomacy, Labinot Hajdari proudly mentioned that for eight years now, this Academy has been gathering students and researchers from 90 countries around the world: “The aim of the Academy is to bring young people from around the world together and inform them through informal education on the local reality, and also give them a chance to get to know Kosovo’s culture, history and beautiful nature.”

The last session was attended by some 40 participants from around the world, who engaged in a lively discussion with the Chief of Staff on the challenges of implementing EULEX’s mandate and the future ahead.