Home  BreadCrumbTrailerPress and Public Information Office   BreadCrumbTrailerNews  BreadCrumbTrailerEULEX’s Formed Police Unit celebrates the Polish...

EULEX’s Formed Police Unit celebrates the Polish Police Day

30 July

A ceremony marking the end of the celebrations for the Polish Police Day was held at EULEX’s compound in Mitrovica on 29 July with the participation of the Commander-in-Chief of the National Polish Police, General Jarosław Szymczyk, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the National Polish Police, General Roman Kuster, the Deputy Head of EULEX, Colonel Cezary Luba, the Director of the Police International Cooperation Bureau, Colonel Paulina Filipowiak, as well as representatives of military contingents from Poland and Hungary based in Kosovo.

During the ceremony, which was hosted by the commander of the XXXII Rotation of EULEX’s Formed Police Unit Captain Grzegorz Machałek, four officers were decorated with medals and 17 officers received promotions to higher ranks.

The Commander-in-Chief of the National Polish Police thanked the police officers for their service abroad and emphasized that they build a positive image of the Polish Police in the international arena through the commitment and professionalism in the activities they carry out.

At the end of the ceremony, the police officers of the XXXII Rotation of EULEX’s Formed Police Unit took part in a ceremonial parade. 

Back
EULEX Kosovo

Press and Public Information Office

EULEX & EU

16 days

EULEX’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaigns

YOUNG

YOUNG conference

WIRL Book

Women in the rule of law - book

Video Profile

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

EULEX & EU

More on/from EULEX

Compact Progress Report Joint Rule of Law Coordination Board Meeting - JOINT CONCLUSIONS Gender Resource Center EU Presidency European Union EXTERNAL ACTION Kosovo Specialist Chambers & Specialist Prosecutor's Office Human Rights Review Panel UN Report on UNMIK (including annex on EULEX)