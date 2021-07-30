EULEX’s Formed Police Unit celebrates the Polish Police Day

30 July

A ceremony marking the end of the celebrations for the Polish Police Day was held at EULEX’s compound in Mitrovica on 29 July with the participation of the Commander-in-Chief of the National Polish Police, General Jarosław Szymczyk, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the National Polish Police, General Roman Kuster, the Deputy Head of EULEX, Colonel Cezary Luba, the Director of the Police International Cooperation Bureau, Colonel Paulina Filipowiak, as well as representatives of military contingents from Poland and Hungary based in Kosovo.

During the ceremony, which was hosted by the commander of the XXXII Rotation of EULEX’s Formed Police Unit Captain Grzegorz Machałek, four officers were decorated with medals and 17 officers received promotions to higher ranks.

The Commander-in-Chief of the National Polish Police thanked the police officers for their service abroad and emphasized that they build a positive image of the Polish Police in the international arena through the commitment and professionalism in the activities they carry out.

At the end of the ceremony, the police officers of the XXXII Rotation of EULEX’s Formed Police Unit took part in a ceremonial parade.