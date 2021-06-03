Home  BreadCrumbTrailerPress Office  BreadCrumbTrailerNews  BreadCrumbTrailerEULEX supports Cycle Kosovo for Children 2021

EULEX supports Cycle Kosovo for Children 2021

06 June

On 06 June, the four-day Cycling Kosovo Children 2021 edition came to an end.

The European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) supports the Cycling Kosovo Children for seven years now with support vehicles, cycling team and a support team who provides medical and logistics assistance.

The EULEX cycling team this year consisted of five of our team members who are passionate and devoted cyclers who care dearly about this wonderful cause and also seven team members from our Formed Police Unit and Mission Support who were there to offer medical and logistics support.

The cycling tour gathers funds to help Action for Mothers & Children NGO to purchase medical equipment for children who are hospitalized in Kosovo. This year, the collected funds will be donated to the Prizren hospital. 

More info on the Cycle Kosovo for Children:  https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/ckc 

Back
EULEX Kosovo

Press Office

EULEX & EU

16 days

EULEX’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaigns

YOUNG

YOUNG conference

WIRL Book

Women in the rule of law - book

Video Profile

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

EULEX & EU

More on/from EULEX

Compact Progress Report Joint Rule of Law Coordination Board Meeting - JOINT CONCLUSIONS Gender Resource Center EU Presidency European Union EXTERNAL ACTION Kosovo Specialist Chambers & Specialist Prosecutor's Office Human Rights Review Panel UN Report on UNMIK (including annex on EULEX)