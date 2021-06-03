EULEX supports Cycle Kosovo for Children 2021

06 June

On 06 June, the four-day Cycling Kosovo Children 2021 edition came to an end.

The European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) supports the Cycling Kosovo Children for seven years now with support vehicles, cycling team and a support team who provides medical and logistics assistance.

The EULEX cycling team this year consisted of five of our team members who are passionate and devoted cyclers who care dearly about this wonderful cause and also seven team members from our Formed Police Unit and Mission Support who were there to offer medical and logistics support.

The cycling tour gathers funds to help Action for Mothers & Children NGO to purchase medical equipment for children who are hospitalized in Kosovo. This year, the collected funds will be donated to the Prizren hospital.

More info on the Cycle Kosovo for Children: https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/ckc