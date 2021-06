31 May

On 30 May, members of the Formed Police Unit (FPU) of the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) helped to rescue an injured person who went missing on 28 May after entering Kosovo on a motorcycle. The FPU members, who were on reconnaissance patrol, gave first aid to the injured person, who was later transferred to the hospital. EULEX also facilitated the relevant exchange of police information between the Kosovo Police and the Serbian Ministry of Interior.