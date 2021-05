07 May

An EULEX team of three experts, an Exhumation Coordinator, a Forensic Anthropologist and a Forensic Archeologist, has already deployed to the Kizevak site. A Forensic Doctor is expected join the EULEX team next week. We will keep on providing expert advice to the Kosovo and Serbia teams on the ground in cooperation with other international partners and in line with our mandate.

Read more about how Kizevak was discovered: https://www.eulex-kosovo.eu/?page=2,10,1267