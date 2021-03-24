“Voices from Farnesina”: Daniele Pancheri speaks about the role of Italian experts in civilian CSDP Missions like EULEX

25 March

On 24 March, Daniele Pancheri, Chief of the Head of Mission’s Office and Team Leader of Italy’s Contingent within the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX), took part as a guest speaker in an episode of a podcast series called “Voices from Farnesina” (Voci dalla Farnesina) focused on the work of experts seconded by Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to civilian Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) Missions like EULEX.

Daniele elaborated on EULEX’s work on the ground and his role in the Mission, noting that both he and EULEX can contribute to further strengthening the capacities of our Kosovo rule of law counterparts. Daniele added that the diversity each EULEX staff brings from their respective countries translates into a wider set of skills and professional experience to support our local partners.

Asked about the ideal drive to follow such a career path, Daniele said: “You need to have itchy feet, be ready to see the world without any prejudice, and have the desire to help out without forcing anything on anybody. However, one must also be aware that it is not easy to balance a wandering profession with a certain stability family life requires.”

The podcast series “Voices from Farnesina” is produced by Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in cooperation with ANSA news agency. It highlights the different strands of work of the Italian diplomatic service to the Italian-speaking public.

Listen to the podcast here (in Italian):▶ L’Italia che aiuta gli altri, le missioni civili dell’Unione Europea (spreaker.com)