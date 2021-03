24 March

The media reports alleging that EULEX did not hand over the seized equipment to the KLA War Veterans Organization are false. EULEX has no role in this and did not invite anyone to its premises. As lawyer Tomë Gashi mentioned in a Facebook post, the offices of the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) are within the EULEX building in Fushë Kosovë/Kosovo Polje. For more information, please contact the SPO.