23 March

Following the election of the Kosovo government, he Head of the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX), Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, tweeted:

This morning Kosovo’s newly elected Prime Minister Albin Kurti begins the first day of his new government. Congratulations and best wishes! Welcome your emphasis on justice and rule of law. We stand ready to work with you and your colleagues in the interest of Kosovo and EU.