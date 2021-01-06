EULEX’s Deputy Head of Mission hosts the new Commander of the Italian Carabinieri Multinational Specialized Unit

25 February

On 25 February, Deputy Head of Mission, Col. Cezary Luba, hosted the new Commander of the Italian Carabinieri Multinational Specialized Unit (MSU) of KFOR, Col. Stefano Fedele.

Col. Luba noted the close cooperation between EULEX and KFOR at all levels, stressing in particular how the EULEX Formed Police Unit and the MSU coordinate regularly their activities and conduct joint training as part of a three-layer security responder system, where Kosovo Police is the first responder, EULEX the second one, and KFOR the third responder.

Col. Fedele expressed his appreciation for the positive and long-standing joint work between the two organizations and their continued contribution to peace and stability in Kosovo.

The EULEX Deputy Head of Mission also provided the MSU Commander with an overview of the Mission’s current mandate and its evolution over time across the spectrum of its activities.