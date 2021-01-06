Stronger together against COVID-19– A new era of cooperation between the Kosovo National Institute of Public Health and EULEX’s Medical Unit

09 February

On 4 February, the Medical Unit of the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) delivered an online training course on Basic Life Support (BLS) for a group of 47 health workers from Kosovo, who will be involved in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. This online BLS session is part of a two-day course organized by the Immunization Department of Kosovo’s National Institute of Public Health (NIPHK), with the support of WHO/UNICEF.

The objective of the training course was to equip the Primary Health Care workers with the ability to undertake resuscitation in a real clinical situation at the level at which they would be expected to perform, whether they are a lay bystander, a first responder in the community or hospital, a healthcare professional working in an acute area, or a member of the medical emergency or cardiac arrest response team in times of COVID-19.

The course, which was held entirely online, was taught by EULEX’s medical instructors, who are certified by European Resuscitation Council (ERC). The course started with an on-site real-time demonstration of BLS followed by a theoretical presentation of the BLS protocols of the ERC, which have been adapted to COVID-19 pandemic. The last part of the course consisted of a step by step demonstration of BLS protocol and an interactive Q&A session among the participants and the instructors.