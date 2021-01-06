The EU Rule of Law Mission connects with students from the Jagiellonian University in Krakow

12 January

2021 started with an interactive outreach activity. On 11 January, EULEX’s Chief of Case Monitoring Unit, Hubert Van Eck Koster, participated in a video conference with students from the International Security and Development MA programme at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland.

The discussion focused on Kosovo’s judicial reform and the work of EULEX. Our expert, Hubert Van Eck Koster, thoroughly explained EULEX’s robust systemic and thematic monitoring of the entire chain of Kosovo’s criminal justice system. Van Eck Koster also explained the structure of Kosovo’s justice system and the changes the system went through since 1999.

Our expert also elaborated on the Justice Monitoring Report the Mission published in October 2020, which includes findings and recommendations for the Kosovo authorities to improve the justice system.

The students engaged in a discussion with Van Eck Koster by asking questions on the coordination between respective rule of law partners, stakeholders and the civil society. The students were also interested to know more about the role of the civil society in helping the rule of law institutions to implement legislation and to fight corruption.