“Kosovo health institutions need our help in these difficult times”– EULEX Head, Lars-Gunnar Wigemark on the donation to the Medical Center in Štrpce/Shtërpcë

22 December

On 17 December 2020, the EU Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo made a significant donation of forty one vital items to the Štrpce/Shtërpcë Medical Center.

Patient monitors, trauma kits, defibrillators, desktop computers, printers, and – perhaps most importantly in the current circumstances – refrigerators for vaccine and other medicines storage.

“These are difficult times, especially for health care institutions everywhere in Kosovo, and this is our way to share resources we have. Earlier this year we donated also to the health care in Leposavić/Leposaviq”, stated on the occasion EULEX Head, Lars-Gunnar Wigemark.

The Štrpce/Shtërpcë Medical Centre has had good cooperation with international organizations throughout the years, including with EULEX. Dr. Sasa Krsticic, Director of the Štrpce/ShtërpcëMedical Centre emphasized: “For us living and working here, every help that international organizations are providing is welcome. Experience has taught us that cooperation with international organizations is in the interest of the citizens and patients here.”

This donation is part of the Mission’s ongoing efforts to provide concrete support to Kosovo’s institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to its day-to-day work with Kosovo rule of law institutions. Over the last few months, the Mission has donated equipment also to the municipalities of Pristina and Mitrovica South as well as to two primary schools in the Pristina area.

Following the donation ceremony, EULEX Head Wigemark met the Deputy Mayor of Štrpce/Shtërpcë, Ivica Tanasijevic, with whom he discussed the current economic potentials of the municipality, the problems faced by its inhabitants, especially during the pandemic, as well as measures that are being implemented in the fight against coronavirus.