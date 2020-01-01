EULEX Correctional Unit introduces alcohol and drug screening tools to the Kosovo Correctional Service

18 December

The Correctional Unit of the EU Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) organized an online workshop for ten officials of the Prisoners’ Assessment and Classification Unit of the Kosovo Correctional Service (KCS) on two screening tools assessing alcohol and drug use, the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT) and the Drug Use Disorders Identification Test (DUDIT).

During the workshop, the trainer, EULEX Correctional Advisor Linda Salenmo, introduced AUDIT, a screening and assessment instrument for alcohol use, and DUDIT, a screening instrument for drug-related problems, to the KCS officers and described how the two tools can be used to better assess prisoners’ alcohol and drug habits.

“The aim of the training is to equip the KCS officials with this specific type of knowledge and to also give them a foundation on how to concretely screen and assess potential alcohol and drug use with accuracy,” said Salenmo.

Even though the workshop was held virtually, the training was very hands-on as the participants had the chance to use the AUDIT and DUDIT forms during a role-playing exercise to assess alcohol and drug use and dependence.

After the completion of the interactive exercises, the trainer and the participants discussed how to read and evaluate the results of the assessment forms. They also elaborated on the follow up measures, which can be recommended for the prisoners, such as counseling, support, or even hospitalization.

The efficiency and practicality of these newly introduced assessment tools will be reviewed during the regular meetings that EULEX’s Correctional Unit holds with its KCS counterparts. AUDIT was developed by the World Health Organization and DUDIT was developed jointly by the Swedish Correctional Service and a Swedish University. These screening tools are used in many countries throughout the world.