Helicopter medical evacuation training

17 December

On 14 December, KFOR delivered a helicopter medical evacuation (medevac) training to police officers from EULEX’s Formed Police Unit (FPU) at the logbase of the EU Rule of Law Mission (EULEX) in Mitrovica During the training, the members of the FPU learned how to send the needed information to request a medevac, how to prepare the patients for extraction by helicopter and how to correctly load the patients onto the helicopter so that they can be taken to medical facilities for treatment.

The training demonstrates the close cooperation between EULEX and KFOR as they deliver security to Kosovo.

 

