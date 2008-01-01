Home  BreadCrumbTrailerPress Office  BreadCrumbTrailerNews  BreadCrumbTrailer#EUinAction campaign on Common Security and...

#EUinAction campaign on Common Security and Defence Policy missions and operations

07 December

The #EUinAction campaign was launched to highlight the work of the EU’s military and civilian Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) missions and operations.

Around 5,000 military and civilian staff are currently deployed in 11 civilian and 6 military missions and operations in three continents, working for a more stable world and contributing to a safer Europe.

The EU Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo, EULEX, is the largest civilian mission under the Common Security and Defence Policy of the European Union.

It was launched in 2008 and its mission is to support relevant rule of law institutions in Kosovo on their path towards increased effectiveness, sustainability, multi-ethnicity and accountability, free from political interference and in full compliance with international human rights standards and best European practices.

Watch a video on how EULEX helps Kosovo’s rule of law institutions 

In a globalised and fast changing world, the European Union’s security begins abroad. 

Learn more about the #EUinAction campaign:  #EUinAction: Working for a stable world and a safer Europe - European External Action Service (europa.eu)


