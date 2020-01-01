02 October

On 2 October, the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX) made a significant donation of IT and office equipment to the "Nexhmi Mustafa" elementary school in Besi and its satellite units, as part of the Mission’s ongoing efforts to support the local institutions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation included 30 laptops and desktop computers, printers, toners, scanners and bookshelves.

During the handover ceremony, the Head of EULEX, Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, said: “We are happy to be able to help local education institutions in their daily work by donating IT and office equipment. In these difficult and uncertain times due to the coronavirus pandemic, no child should be left behind when it comes to their access to education."

"We would like to thank EULEX for this important donation. It will be easier for both teachers and students to achieve better learning results with the help of all this IT and office equipment. We are very grateful, said school Director Xhevrije Osmani, who also gave the EULEX Head a beautiful artwork from 8th and 9th grade students.

The "Nexhmi Mustafa" elementary school has three more schools under its management, with 303 students attending the school in Besi and 320 students attending the satellite units in the nearby villages.