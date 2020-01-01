​Head of EULEX awards “CSDP Mission in Kosovo Service Medal” to Mission staff

14 July

On 14 July, the Head of the European Union Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX), Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, awarded the “CSDP Mission in Kosovo Service Medal” to a number of Mission staff in recognition of their contribution to the work of EULEX and to the EU Common Security and Defence Policy, under whose framework missions like EULEX operate around the world.

Addressing the medal ceremony participants, Wigemark said: “I would like to praise your commitment and dedication in helping Kosovo’s rule of law grow stronger and more efficient and – with it – in making the EU’s space safer and more stable.”

“Your contribution is all the more commendable in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, which makes our work here on the ground particularly difficult. It poses additional challenges to what we do here every day together with our Kosovo partners and it becomes even more demanding when most of us have families and friends back home facing similar situations amidst lockdowns, movement restrictions and more,” Wigemark noted.

During the medal ceremony, which was held outdoors, all attendees wore personal protective equipment and adhered to social distancing measures.