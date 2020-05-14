EULEX supports Pristina Municipality’s No-Child-Is-Left-Behind Initiative in Times of Coronavirus Pandemic

15 May

On 14 May 2020, the Head of the EU Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo (EULEX), Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, hosted the Mayor of Pristina, Shpend Ahmeti, at the EULEX HQ premises for a ceremony to donate IT equipment to the Municipality of Pristina as part of the No-Child-Is-Left-Behind initiative.



EULEX contributed 30 desktop computers and 30 monitors, which the Pristina Municipality will distribute to children in need of electronic devices to follow online school classes during these times of pandemic.



Ambassador Wigemark discussed with Mayor Ahmeti the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Kosovo’ capital and main city. Mayor Ahmeti highlighted the efforts undertaken by the Municipality of Pristina in coordination with all relevant central authorities to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus. He emphasized specific activities the municipality has been carrying out to support its residents since the beginning of the contagion, including, social, economic and humanitarian assistance in addition to the health measures and hygienic precautions implemented by the Municipality.



Wigemark underlined the ways EULEX has concretely assisted Kosovars in these difficult times. In particular, recently EULEX facilitated the repatriation of a dozen Kosovo citizens who were stranded in Poland and Czechia by flying them back from Warsaw to Pristina on a EULEX-chartered flight also carrying members of the Mission’s Formed Police Unit returning to duty in Kosovo. The Mission also provided the Kosovo Correctional Service (KCS) with IT equipment to support virtual and phone access between inmates and their families and to facilitate virtual meetings of KCS staff. “At a very challenging time for all of us in Kosovo and anywhere else, these are tangible contributions EULEX offers to the Kosovo people. Today I am especially glad to extend a helping hand to Kosovo pupils by giving them the technological means to virtually access one of their most critical rights, the right to education,” said Wigemark.



The meeting furthermore offered an opportunity to discuss the state of the Kosovo judiciary and EULEX’s monitoring and advising role in this regard as well as other parts of EULEX’s work with the Kosovo Correctional Service and in supporting the implementation of EU-facilitated Dialogue agreements in the rule of law area.

