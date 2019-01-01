EULEX steps up preventive measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus

17 March

EULEX is stepping up preventive measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, protect the health of its staff and the community, and maintain its operational capability to the extent possible.

Most of EULEX staff members are teleworking from home and all staff members are asked to limit social interaction to the absolute minimum and to practice respiratory and hand hygiene. The Mission is in constant contact with the Kosovo authorities and is following the World Health Organization’s and EU instructions on how to protect ourselves and others from infection.



Each and every one of us can make a difference. Act responsibly. Stay safe.

