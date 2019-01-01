Home  BreadCrumbTrailerPress Office  BreadCrumbTrailerNews  BreadCrumbTrailerEULEX steps up preventive measures to mitigate the...

EULEX steps up preventive measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus

17 March

EULEX is stepping up preventive measures to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, protect the health of its staff and the community, and maintain its operational capability to the extent possible.

Most of EULEX staff members are teleworking from home and all staff members are asked to limit social interaction to the absolute minimum and to practice respiratory and hand hygiene. The Mission is in constant contact with the Kosovo authorities and is following the World Health Organization’s and EU instructions on how to protect ourselves and others from infection.

Each and every one of us can make a difference. Act responsibly. Stay safe.

Back
EULEX Kosovo

Press Office

EULEX & EU

16 days

EULEX’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaigns

YOUNG

YOUNG conference

WIRL Book

Women in the rule of law - book

Video Profile

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

EULEX & EU

More on/from EULEX

Compact Progress Report Joint Rule of Law Coordination Board Meeting - JOINT CONCLUSIONS Gender Resource Center EU Presidency European Union EXTERNAL ACTION Kosovo Specialist Chambers & Specialist Prosecutor's Office Human Rights Review Panel UN Report on UNMIK (including annex on EULEX)