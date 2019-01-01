EULEX Head hands over donation to Medical Center in Leposavić/Leposaviq to improve healthcare delivery

25 February

On 21 February, the Head of EULEX, Lars-Gunnar Wigemark handed over a donation to the Medical Center of Leposavić/Leposaviq worth 67,000 euros.



The donation, consisting of a vehicle, medical equipment for emergency and consultation rooms, as well as IT and office equipment, will help the staff of the Medical Center in Leposavić/Leposaviq improve healthcare delivery.



"EULEX has worked for many years already in Kosovo. We are now here mostly in a supporting role, consolidating a long-standing partnership. We can do this best at a local level because it is only when citizens see real changes in their daily lives that they can appreciate our work. We are very much aware of the difficulties people face here in the fields of economy, education and healthcare, but I am pleased that you have a new clinic here and that we, as the European Union, can assist you in this concrete way," said Wigemark.

The Director of the Medical Center in Leposavić/Leposaviq, Ljiljana Vukadinovic, thanked EULEX for the donation and added: "This donation will help improve the working conditions of the Health Center’s workers, and it will certainly have a positive effect on the delivery of services to our customers. It will also benefit the whole community. We hope this cooperation will continue in the future."

This is the second donation EULEX made to the community of Leposavić/Leposaviq. The first one took place in August 2019, when EULEX handed over vehicles and equipment to the Leposavić/Leposaviq Fire Station Brigade. The recent donation is part of the Mission's wider support to local community partners in Kosovo.

