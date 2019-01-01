Head of EULEX meets with Chair of the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council

21 February

On 20 February, the Head of EULEX, Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, met with the Chair of the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council (KPC), Bahri Hyseni, and expressed his readiness to continue the Mission’s close cooperation with KPC. Wigemark stressed that EULEX will continue to provide support to Kosovo’s prosecutorial system in a monitoring and advisory role side by side with the Kosovo prosecutors. The Mission will furthermore continue providing detailed reports with findings and recommendations for the local prosecution. The Head of Mission assured the Chair of KPC that EULEX will remain engaged in supporting the implementation of the Justice Agreement at the Mitrovica Basic Court.

