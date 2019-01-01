EULEX Head meets Kosovo Correctional Service Director to discuss ongoing cooperation

20 February

On 18 February, the Head of EULEX, Lars-Gunnar Wigemark, met with the Director of the Kosovo Correctional Service (KCS), Nehat Thaçi, and discussed ways to further develop EULEX’s support to the KCS in line with its needs and evolving priorities.



During the meeting, Wigemark stressed that the Mission will continue to provide assistance to the KCS for strengthening its capacity in dealing with critical issues like the effective management of all correctional facilities in Kosovo, including the High Security Prison, inmate rehabilitation and de-radicalization.



