New Head of EULEX Kosovo Lars-Gunnar Wigemark meets President Thaçi

24 January

On 24 January, Head of Mission Lars-Gunnar Wigemark met the President of Kosovo, Hashim Thaçi, after taking office as the new Head of EULEX Kosovo on the day before.



“I am very glad to have met President Thaçi today in my first official engagement at the helm of EULEX Kosovo. It was an excellent opportunity to reconfirm the Mission’s commitment to support rule of law in Kosovo. EULEX Kosovo will continue being a reliable partner of Kosovo in strengthening its judiciary and law enforcement capabilities”, Wigemark said.



President Thaçi and the Head of Mission agreed that the rule of law remains a major priority for Kosovo on its European path.



Lars-Gunnar Wigemark is a Swedish diplomat. He served as Head of the EU Delegation to Bosnia and Herzegovina and EU Special Representative to Bosnia and Herzegovina until August 2019. Before this he was EU Ambassador to Pakistan.

