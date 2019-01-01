Home  BreadCrumbTrailerPress Office  BreadCrumbTrailerNews  BreadCrumbTrailerNew Head of EULEX Kosovo Lars-Gunnar Wigemark...

New Head of EULEX Kosovo Lars-Gunnar Wigemark meets President Thaçi

24 January

On 24 January, Head of Mission Lars-Gunnar Wigemark met the President of Kosovo, Hashim Thaçi, after taking office as the new Head of EULEX Kosovo on the day before.

“I am very glad to have met President Thaçi today in my first official engagement at the helm of EULEX Kosovo. It was an excellent opportunity to reconfirm the Mission’s commitment to support rule of law in Kosovo. EULEX Kosovo will continue being a reliable partner of Kosovo in strengthening its judiciary and law enforcement capabilities”, Wigemark said.

President Thaçi and the Head of Mission agreed that the rule of law remains a major priority for Kosovo on its European path. 

Lars-Gunnar Wigemark is a Swedish diplomat. He served as Head of the EU Delegation to Bosnia and Herzegovina and EU Special Representative to Bosnia and Herzegovina until August 2019. Before this he was EU Ambassador to Pakistan. 

Back
EULEX Kosovo

Press Office

EULEX & EU

16 days

EULEX’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaigns

YOUNG

YOUNG conference

WIRL Book

Women in the rule of law - book

Video Profile

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

A day in the life of Marko Hokkanen

EULEX & EU

More on/from EULEX

Compact Progress Report Joint Rule of Law Coordination Board Meeting - JOINT CONCLUSIONS Gender Resource Center EU Presidency European Union EXTERNAL ACTION Kosovo Specialist Chambers & Specialist Prosecutor's Office Human Rights Review Panel UN Report on UNMIK (including annex on EULEX)