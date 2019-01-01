EULEX hosts visit from human rights master students

16 January

On 15 January, EULEX hosted a joint study visit from master students of the Global Campus of Human Rights Venice and the Vienna Master in Human Rights. The Head of Human Rights and Legal Office, Paul Flynn, Political Officer Naim Hajdari and the Head of Press Office and Spokesperson, Ioanna Lachana, welcomed the students and presented an extensive overview of the mission’s current mandate and achievements.



The visit aimed at providing the students with a thorough understanding of the rule of law and the political situation in Kosovo in general. Moreover, during the visit, the students seized the opportunity to interactively engage with the EULEX staff and asked plenty of questions regarding the mission’s past activities and current role.



The visit of around 120 master students of both human rights programmes has become a yearly tradition and underlines EULEX’s commitment to engaging youth to promote the rule of law.

