EULEX’s Peer Support Training Programme

09 January

Since 2017, EULEX’s Medical Unit has offered a Peer Support Programme within the Mission. The programme consists of volunteer peers who were specifically trained to provide emotional support to the Mission’s employees and to respond comprehensively to critical incidents.



The programme currently has 12 recently trained volunteers coming from several departments across the Mission. They are expected to liaise with the Medical Unit in the event of an incident to identify local resources to facilitate referrals and raise awareness of the role of the Peer Support Volunteers and staff well-being.



Volunteers who completed the training have been prepared to understand crisis intervention and peer-to-peer support. The curriculum further entailed topics such as basic peer support and communication skills, stress and trauma management, the impact of loss and death, crisis intervention and confidentiality among others.

